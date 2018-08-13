WWE Formally Announces SmackDown 1000

2018 has been quite the celebratory year for WWE. On top of Raw 25, the $1 billion Fox Deal, the arrival of Rona Rousey and the announcement of Evolution, Vince McMahon and Co. will pop bottles in the name of SmackDown’s 1000th episode.

On Monday morning WWE announced the details of what is sure to be a massive show on October 16.

SMACKDOWN® 1000 SET FOR OCTOBER 16 STAMFORD, Conn., August 13, 2018 – The historic 1,000th episode of WWE® SmackDown Live will take place from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, and air live on USA Network at 8/7C. Tickets are available starting this Friday, August 17 at 10 am ET at the Capital One Arena box office, via www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.



“1,000 episodes is a tremendous milestone reinforcing the longevity and popularity of WWE,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “But it’s only the beginning, and the best is yet to come for SmackDown.” On air since 1999, SmackDown Live is the second-longest running weekly episodic cable television show in U.S. primetime history, only behind Monday Night Raw. SmackDown Live is currently among the most-watched, regularly scheduled programs on primetime cable and delivers more viewers in primetime than any cable network in the U.S. (2.9 million average viewers). SmackDown Live has aired more original episodes than some of the most popular television series of all time, including The Simpsons, Gunsmoke, Lassie and Monday Night Football. SmackDown Live has also helped launch the careers of pop-culture icons including Dwayne “The Rock®” Johnson, John Cena®, Undertaker®, Triple H®, “Stone Cold®” Steve Austin and The Bella Twins™

Few organizations can congratulate themselves like WWE, so be braces for SmackDown 1000 to be massive. Given it was The Rock who named the show, don’t be surprised if the Great One makes a cameo. In recent weeks, Rock has made several headlines which seem to foreshadow a return to the WWE ring.

But SmackDown 1000 will have no shortage of Superstar cameos. Considering names like The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, John Cena, and Stone Cold Steve Austin all play integral roles in making the show what it is today, you can bank on most of those names being there. Even more, WWE may be eyeing SmackDown 1000 as the ideal place to have Hulk Hogan return to WWE cameras.

As with Raw 25, look for WWE to confirm its royal guest list as we get closer to the big event. Even more, that actual show should be full of action. Raw 25 saw Roman Reigns nab the Intercontinental Championship from The Miz, a title switch normally reserved for pay-per-view. So come October 16, expect WWE gold to be on the line.