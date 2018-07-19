Massive Title Change at NXT Tapings, TakeOver Brooklyn Main Event Set

The final WWE NXT television tapings before NXT TakeOver Brooklyn during SummerSlam weekend took place on Wednesday evening, and one match in particular made the tapings the most newsworthy in quite some time.

Tommaso Ciampa took on NXT Champion Aleister Black for the championship and ended up winning the title in the process. This marks the first time the NXT title has changed hands on a non-TakeOver event since December 2016 when Nakamura won the belt at a Japanese show that aired in the weekly NXT time slot on the WWE Network.

The finish of the match at this week’s tapings, which will air on television next week, saw Johnny Gargano get involved. Gargano came out while the referee was knocked out and hit Ciampa with a superkick and followed that up with a belt shot to Black. Eventually, Ciampa came to and threw Gargano out of the ring, hit the Angel’s Wings on Black, and achieved the pinfall victory for the title.

WWE announced the title change on WWE.com.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Aleister Black to win the NXT Championship at tonight’s NXT taping at Full Sail Live in Orlando, Fla. With the win, Ciampa becomes the 14th Superstar in history to win the NXT Title. See how The Blackheart prevailed against The Dutch Destroyer when their championship showdown streams on the award-winning WWE Network next Wednesday at 8/7 C.

Footage and pictures of the title match quickly started to fill social media, some of which you can see below.

Have you ever cried during a match because it was just SO GOOD? That was me during Ciampa v Black tonight. Also: spoiler alert, we have a NEW ‘CHAMP-A’. 🖤 #SPOILERS #NXT pic.twitter.com/gd2kOCsl3G — Cece 🤘🏻 (@cecetron) July 19, 2018

Later during the TV tapings, it was announced that the main event for NXT TakeOver Brooklyn IV on August 18th in Brooklyn will be Tommaso Ciampa defending the title against Johnny Gargano and Aleister Black in a triple threat match.

The NXT TakeOver Brooklyn IV card now stands as follows:

Triple Threat for the NXT Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT Tag Team Title Match

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Ricochet vs. Adam Cole (c)

EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream