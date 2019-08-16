Spoiler: WWE NXT Title Changes Hands At Television Tapings

A WWE NXT championship changed hands at Thursday night’s televising taping at Full Sail University in Florida, the first set of tapings following last weekend’s NXT TakeOver Toronto show.

The Street Profits defended their titles in the final match of the tapings against Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish teaming), a rematch of the match that opened NXT TakeOver. In the end, this time the Undisputed Era were successful in capturing the titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This marks the third time that the Undisputed Era stable has held the titles, and it’s the second time that the team of O’Reilly and Fish have won them. The team’s first reign came in 2017 when Fish and O’Reilly defeated Sanity for the titles. However, Fish suffered a torn MCL and ACL and was unable to defend the titles, so the team as a whole went on to hold them and defend them under the “Freebird Rule.”

The Street Profits had been champions since winning them at NXT TakeOver XXV on June 1st. Many had expected them to lose the belts at last weekend’s TakeOver show in Toronto given their weekly presence on Monday Night RAW. Now that they have dropped the titles, rumors will pick up of a possible full time move to the main roster.

You can see some photos of the title change below courtesy of social media and those who attended the tapings. The match is expected to air on the September 4th edition of NXT television on the WWE Network.

Our main event of the evening for the tag team titles. pic.twitter.com/PY1YUhjb2R — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 16, 2019

#NXTFSLive For the NXT Tag Team titles: Street Profits defend against Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly of Undisputed Era. pic.twitter.com/LGIR4iZ0Sq — Showcase of the Kimmortals (@HurriOwl) August 16, 2019

It will be interesting to see the Street Profits likely continue to wear the NXT tag team title belts on RAW for continuity until the match airs on September 4th.