WWE Sent Title Belts To Championship Sports Teams In 2018

Over the last several years, WWE has started a tradition of sending WWE Championship belts to sports teams around the world when they capture titles in their respective leagues.

It’s a great move on several fronts. First, there are a ton of wrestling fans who also happen to be professional athletes and they seem to bask in the glow of being able to hold up their very own WWE title belt. At the same time, the branding of the belt gives WWE some great exposure around the globe when all of these championship winning teams are seen holding up their top prize.

With that being said, let’s take a look back at the sports teams around the world who were sent WWE gold this year.

February: The Philadelphia Eagles

Following their Super Bowl 52 victory on February, the Philadelphia Eagles were sent WWE championship gold. The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33, winning their very first Super Bowl in the process. The team won three NFL Championships prior to the creation of the Super Bowl game, which replaced the previous NFL Championship Game, in 1967.

May: Manchester City

Manchester City won the Premiere League Championship in May, paving their way as a recipient of the illustrious WWE title belt.

Most consecutive wins in a season. Fastest team to score 100 goals in a season.

Winners of the @PremierLeague title.



From @WWE to @ManCity… Congratulations! #Champions pic.twitter.com/TW11a0p6p0 — Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2018

The footballers from Manchester seemed to particularly enjoy the belt, with many of them taking some epic photos with it.

June: The Washington Capitals

It was a year of firsts in sports. Following the Eagles winning their first Super Bowl in February, the Washington Capitals followed that up with their first-ever NHL Stanley Cup in June.

Congratulations to the @Capitals, @ovi8, and the city of Washington, DC for their FIRST EVER #StanleyCup. To celebrate like the World Champions you are…



…you will need one of these. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ASvA7IHvwF — Triple H (@TripleH) June 8, 2018

June: The Golden State Warriors

A modern day dynasty, the Golden State Warriors again captured the NBA’s Larry O’Brien trophy and the NBA Championship in 2018 following a series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the final round.

Three @NBA Championships out of the last four years. Congratulations to the @warriors and the entire Bay Area on a dominating performance in this year’s #NBAFinals. Now you need another championship to add to the collection! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/Ouhiruur0m — Triple H (@TripleH) June 9, 2018

July: Real Madrid

The Real Madrid soccer club was sent a WWE Championship following their third consecutive Champions League title.

September: The London Spitfire

E-Sports also got in on the action this year. Following the creation of the Overwatch League, the first-ever champions received WWE gold after their championship in September. Congrats to the London Spitfire.

September: The Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm captured their third WNBA Championship in September and celebrated appropriately.

October: The Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox won their fourth World Series Championship of the 2000’s in October and donned some WWE Championship gold during their celebratory parade throughout the streets of Boston.