AEW’s Cody Rhodes Compares Luke Skywalker’s Storyline in Star Wars: The Last Jedi to Pro Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling executive vice president and star wrestler Cody Rhodes hosted a Star Wars Q&A session with fans on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, and was asked about a wide variety of topics heading into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s premiere this coming Friday. At one point Rhodes was asked to give his thoughts on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the second installment in the sequel trilogy that has infamously split fans given its subversive storytelling decisions. Rhodes said he loved the film, particularly Luke Skywalker’s storyline, and compared it certain aspects of pro wrestling and its dedicated fans.

“It’s in my top-3. I love how they portrayed Luke old/bitter/broken but he had one more card to play,” Rhodes wrote. “I liken so much of it to wrestling, I always hate when we bring back a legend and fully expect that person to be in their prime again when decades have often gone by.”

The son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was also to give his thoughts on Rey’s parentage situation.

I like the answer we got in TLJ, subverted the typical legacy direction but I ain’t mad at it if we find out she’s a 2nd or 3rd gen. I always thought The Dutchess and Obi might have gotten a bit wild and she’d be the great grandchild. Math may be off there… https://t.co/rPBFu1zbse — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 15, 2019

After giving his thoughts on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and some classic Star Wars games, he wrapped things up by giving out his ranking of all 10 theatrically-released films as well as the animated TV shows.

That’s a wrap, thanks folks. Here’s my top list of my favorite film/tv content. I have never disliked any of them, but this is my top to bottom. Enjoy the new movie! (not counting Mando) 1 ESB

2 ROTS

3 TLJ

4 ANH

5 FA

6 ROTJ

7 Clone Wars

8 AOTC

9 Solo

10 Rebels

11 PM

12 Rogue One — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 15, 2019

AEW confirmed this week that its first pay-per-view of 2020, Revolution, will take place on Feb. 29 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The company announced several weeks back via a press release with In Demand that it will offer just four pay-per-views in the coming year, as opposed to WWE’s monthly output.

Rhodes competed on this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in a tag match alongside QT Marshall, but wound up losing to The Butcher and The Blade.