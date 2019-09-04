WWE

Starrcast IV Officially Announced For Baltimore During AEW Full Gear Weekend

If you thought Starrcast would be on hiatus following a successful weekend in Chicago during All […]

By

If you thought Starrcast would be on hiatus following a successful weekend in Chicago during All Out, think again.

Starrcast Events has announced that the popular fan convention will return once again, this time in November as part of the weekend of AEW’s next PPV event, Full Gear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And if you think that three Starrcast events over the course of just one calendar year is too many, the people behind the convention have thoughts on that.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts