Starrcast IV Officially Announced For Baltimore During AEW Full Gear Weekend

If you thought Starrcast would be on hiatus following a successful weekend in Chicago during All Out, think again.

Starrcast Events has announced that the popular fan convention will return once again, this time in November as part of the weekend of AEW’s next PPV event, Full Gear.

Diamonds are forever… and so is Starrcast! Join us in Baltimore, November 7th-10th, for #Starrcast IV! Stay tuned to https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 for ticketing & hotel information! pic.twitter.com/N15uk1SVP6 — #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) September 4, 2019

#Starrcast has your EXCLUSIVE chance to purchase #AEWFullGear tickets before they go on sale to the public! The #Starrcast Platinum Full Gear Bundle will be available for purchase THIS THURSDAY at 12pm Eastern! TICKETS & INFO: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/nvxs3a3x8a — #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) September 4, 2019

And if you think that three Starrcast events over the course of just one calendar year is too many, the people behind the convention have thoughts on that.