AEW Dynamite Botch Goes Viral, WWE Stars Weigh-In

The ending to this past week’s edition of AEW Dynamite has been a lightning rod of controversy.

The segment was initially criticized due to the fact that the segment featured The Dark Order getting the upper-hand on The Elite and SCU to close the show. Why was this an issue for people? Well, to say that The Dark Order has failed to get over with the crowd over the last few months would be putting things…mildly. So to have that group put over so strongly on some of AEW’s top stars was puzzling for some.

Lately, most of the criticism has shifted to a viral moment from the brawl that ended the show. One of the members of The Dark Order was seen punching Dustin Rhodes with what can only be described as some of the most atrocious worked punches ever seen in wrestling.

Check out the clip below for yourself.

As mentioned, the clip has gone viral on Twitter and brought about some reactions from several current and former wrestling stars. Check them out below.

An RKO For Your Troubles

He apparently is a seasoned vet and is used to live tv and just assumed that the camera to his left was the one with that red dot thingy on it for those horrendous fucking punches #workonyourpunchkid https://t.co/GdQTNS10Bj — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 21, 2019

Or quit the buisness cuz you’re the drizzling shits https://t.co/3fUZXpGuzx — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 21, 2019

….or you can come to the top company and I’ll teach you one of the most important aspects of our biz. Throwing a fucking 🤛🏼 https://t.co/Xvu78WoqXv — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 21, 2019

The World’s Strongest Man Has Seen Enough

Very Un-Stratusfied

Have Some Pride

My opinion: The problem is the premise. When u come at it like “it’s all a work” THIS is bound to happen! U know, “it’s all fake” No wonder we’re in the shape we’re in. THINK SHOOT, BUT WORK! Have some pride in your work PLEASE! https://t.co/6UVbx8ZtPU https://t.co/KkEz5EvEYS — Tom Prichard (@drtomprichard) December 21, 2019

A Shot From Japan