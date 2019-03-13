Stephen Amell to Dave Bautista: ‘Please Don’t Kill Me’

On Monday Stephen Amell appeared to take a swipe at Dave Bautista. And on Tuesday, he’s claiming he poorly communicated and begged for his life.

After WWE officially booked Batista vs. Triple H for WrestleMania 35, the Arrow star penned an unenthused tweet that appeared to slight Batista’s presence. Upon reading Amell’s tweet Bautista posted an impassioned defense but didn’t personally attack Amell. Just in case the former WWE Champion is feeling aggressive, Amell replied, saying that his original message was not intended to target Bautista but was supposed to be self-deprecating.

“Hey Dave — I went out of my way to introduce myself to you in Atlanta at a convention so I could tell you what a big fan of yours I am. You couldn’t have been more pleasant. My tweet was meant to poke fun at me. It clearly wasn’t funny. Please don’t kill me,” he wrote.

Bautista hasn’t replied, but it looks like this drama is finished. Here’s the original tweet from each star.

“Just landed and found out about @DaveBautista v @TripleH — Really pumped for the match but also don’t want to see a celebrity angle detract from an awesome wrestling card,” Amell wrote.

Just landed and found out about @DaveBautista v @TripleH — Really pumped for the match but also don’t want to see a celebrity angle detract from an awesome wrestling card. 😶 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 12, 2019

“Considering that celebrity could actually f— someone up, and that celebrity is a former 6x heavyweight champ, and that celebrity is there because he loves it, maybe it just adds to the card. Maybe,” Bautista tweeted.