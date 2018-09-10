Stephen Amell Says His Singles Wrestling Career Could Be Over

Actor Stephen Amell‘s pro wrestling career may be winding down already following his first singles match last weekend at All In.

The star of Arrow took to Facebook Live to discuss the aftermath of his bout last weekend with long time wrestler Christopher Daniels at the big event in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Despite impressing many around the industry with his performance at the show, Amell sounds like his career (at least in singles competition) could be coming to a close.

“I really wanted to pass along some gratitude for what was a once in a lifetime, possibly a last of a lifetime experience for me, being at All In,” Amell said. “Being part of the largest independent wrestling show ever, was seriously, seriously, seriously incredible.”

Amell also had words of praise for his opponent, Daniels.

“I want to thank Christopher Daniels for being just a wonderful opponent,” Amell said. “I don’t want to break kayfabe, but when it came time to selecting who we wanted me to work with here for All In, Cody was very insistent that I be with a guy that has the know-how and the wherewithal that Christopher Daniel’s has. He was nothing short of a life saver in the ring. Because about three minutes in, I did what I anticipated would happen, and what everyone told me would happen, and what I knew would happen. I blew up! Couldn’t catch my breath. I had no idea where I was and being with a guy like CD [Christopher Daniels]… I couldn’t have done it without him.”

“Most of all I would like to thank Cody, Brandi and the entire Rhodes family. I’ve known Cody for the better half of three years and to watch him come out for his match later on in the night and the emotion on his face, and to see him realize a show like All In was really quite amazing. I’m so very proud of him.”

Despite the walking back of his career in singles competition, Amell made it sound like he would love to appear at second incarnation of All In, should Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks attempt to bring the show back for another edition (and why wouldn’t they?).

Certainly for someone who doesn’t wrestle full time, being in a tag team match is a lot less pressure than wrestling someone one on one. We’d bet you haven’t seen the last of Amell in a wrestling ring, even if his days in singles action are over.

