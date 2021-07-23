Stephen Amell's Heels Comic-Con Trailer Released

✖

Fresh off the official trailer for the upcoming Stephen Amell-starring wrestling drama Heels, STARZ has released a new behind-the-scenes trailer for the series exclusively for Comic-Con @ Home. Showing off how the series was filmed, how the cast was able to get in shape, and a bit of extra footage from the first season of the show. "Some small towns have football, Duffy has wrestling," Amell's character Jack is heard saying in the clip. Amell himself added: "It's what everyone does on Saturday night....You're going to see super-plexes and guys jumping off the ropes. There's a giant fight in a car wash which is really exciting." Watch it for yourself below!

The video also offers a tease of Loki creator Michael Waldron, who served as an executive producer before jumping over to the Marvel Studios series. In the video he says: "Look at these guys in the ring, they're unbelievable. They look great, they look like pro-wrestlers, they're pulling off these stunts... It's taking you inside the wrestling ring in a way that you've never been before and there's a lot going on behind the scenes that's just as compelling as what you're seeing there in that ring."

Amell's Jack is joined in the series by Alison Luff as Staci Spade (his wife), Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade (his brother), Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison as Apocalypse, Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Mary McCormack as Willie Day and David James Elliot as as Tom Spade (Jack and Ace's father). Loki's Michael Waldron created the series which was previously reported to have Mike O’Malley (Survivor's Remorse) serve as showrunner.

In addition to production being halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the series faced one big problem when Amell himself suffered a back injury on the set and even showed a photo before of blood covering his entire face and parts of his arms on the set.

The official synopsis for Heels reads: "Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade and Ace Spade, war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind."

Heels is set to debut on Starz on August 15th.