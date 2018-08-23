Steve Austin and Bill Goldberg Share Hilarious Interaction on Twitter

In the midst of Bill Goldberg’s Twitter drama over his account allegedly being hacked, the WWE Hall of Famer was able to share a good laugh with fellow wrestling legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

On Wednesday Austin said he was eating at a Denny’s when somebody mistook him for being Goldberg.

Just got mistaken for @Goldberg at Denny’s this morning. I’ve never been so insulted. #whosnext? pic.twitter.com/J00swcYHBd — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 22, 2018

“Just got mistaken for Goldberg at Denny’s this morning. I’ve never been so insulted,” Austin jokingly tweeted, along with photos of what he had for breakfast.

Goldberg responded saying Austin should feel honored.

Hell….you should’ve thanked them for the compliment…😬 Plus I’m a #WaffleHouse kinda guy. //t.co/0oc8BuyUWC — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) August 22, 2018

“Hell…. you should’ve thanked them for the compliment… Plus I’m a Waffle House kinda guy.

“Hard to find a Waffle House in Cali,” Austin responded. “Thanks for the message. I am still traumatized by the whole incident.

I’ll be fine in a couple days.”

“All good big brother I’ll send you a care package of scattered smothered and covered!!!” Golberg tweeted back.

Despite being two of the most popular wrestlers in the world at roughly the same time, the only occasion where Austin and Goldberg crossed paths was after WCW had closed its doors and Austin had retired from in-ring competition. He served as the special guest referee for the WrestleMania XX match between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, which ended with “The Texas Rattlesake” hitting both men with a Stunner.

On Tuesday Goldberg’s Twitter account appeared to be hijacked as a number of offensive tweets were sent from his account directed at President Donald Trump, threatening him with violence.

“Your husband slept with my wife and called her a s— I think we should hook up some time after I’m done wrestling with trump, interested,” one of the tweets read, directed at First Lady Melania Trump.

“(Donald Trump) Why have you been threatening me and my wife you dick head just because you’re the president doesn’t mean you can make threats using your new found power we should go into the ring together no secret service just me and you,” read another.

On Thursday the former WWE Universal Champion told TMZ that he had contacted Secret Service in order to catch the culprit behind the hack.

“I’m sick and flippin’ tired of people trying to steal people’s identity because it’s happened to me a number of times,” Goldberg said. “These people are bullies and I’m sick and tired of it.

“This time when I got hacked, I called the Secret Service on my own and I’m taking them down,” he added.