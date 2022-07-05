"Stone Cold" Steve Austin found the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day on Monday afternoon, posting some fan art of George Washington nailing King George III with a Stone Cold Stunner. Austin captioned the portrait by writing, "Hope your July 4th is a STUNNER!! #america #freedom." The WWE Hall of Famer made his surprise return to action at WrestleMania 38 back in April, accepting Kevin Owens' challenge to an impromptu No Holds Barred Match and winning in about 10 minutes. He popped up the following night to give Austin Theory, Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee Stunners.

"I picked up a little bit of a cold the other day but I'm back home in Nevada. Shoot, [Saturday], I was 100 percent and of course went back in action on Sunday, did a little extra physicality as a part of the show but, you know, it's just an exciting time for me to back to a business that I really, really love and you know, I never thought I'd be back in a ring but, there we were headlining, main event for the — headlining WrestleMania for night one and it was just truly an honor to be out there and really excited to be out there to — just like the last few times I've been able to drink our beer, Broken Skull IPA out in the ring," Austin said on the Brewbound Podcast following the event. "Couple of years ago, we got a lot of exposure from that and just a real proud moment because when El Segundo and I decided to come out with a Lager which is what everybody was wanting, which is really satisfying because I've drank everybody's beer in the past. I've been drinking beer my whole life and I don't speak technical beer language but we've given all those other brands a little bit of a rub by using their beers. So, to go out there and drink our own beer was very satisfying."

He also left the door open for working WrestleMania 39, saying, "Well [laughs], for me to participate in WrestleMania 38, if you would've told me, 'Hey man, you're gonna be a part of WrestleMania 38. Not only that, you're gonna main event night one,' I would've said you're full of sh*t and you're crazy and there I was in Dallas, Texas, headlining main event on day one so, never say 'never' but I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, that's gonna be a big show in a big time city and it'll be a two-night event again so, I'm not -- I'm sure I'm done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can't imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I'm not booking myself on the show because I didn't book myself on 38. That's a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I'll be there."