Steve Austin Explains Why Jon Moxley’s Prior Appearance On His Podcast Failed

As Jon Moxley makes the podcasting rounds lately, there’s one upcoming appearance that fans are anticipating very much: The Steve Austin Show.

However, it won’t be the first time that Moxley has appeared on Austin’s podcast. In fact, he did the podcast (which was broadcast live on the WWE Network) during his WWE days while performing as Dean Ambrose. To say that 2016 interview was disappointing and awkward would be an understatement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Austin spoke about that infamous edition of his podcast this week during his interview with AEW’s Tony Khan.

“I take the fault of it. I’m there to get people over and make them look like a million bucks. And we just come off on the wrong street and just kept taking left turns and never got back on track,” Austin explained.

In the end, that ended up being the last live version of The Stone Cold Podcast that was broadcast on the WWE Network. There were rumors that the lack of success in the Ambrose interview is why WWE never brought the show back on the Network, but Austin explained on the show this week why that was not actually the case.

“People said The Stone Cold Podcast got cut, got canceled, because of how bad that interview was,” Austin said. “No. I’d fulfilled my commitment and that was why the podcast stopped.”

In all, 12 editions of The Stone Cold Podcast were produced for the WWE Network between 2014 and 2016.

Austin would go on to say that Moxley will be appearing on an upcoming edition of his podcast. Following the much talked about interviews Moxley did with Chris Jericho and Wade Keller, you can bet the ears of the entire wrestling industry will be on that edition of The Steve Austin Show whenever it is released.