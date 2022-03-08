Stone Cold Steve Austin Wrestlemania 38 Return Has WWE Fans Hyped

Steve Austin confirmed on Tuesday that he’ll be at WrestleMania 38 to confront Kevin Owens on The KO Show. Owens has been ranting about his hatred for the state of Texas (where WrestleMania is this year and where Austin is from) and went so far as to call out Austin at the end of this week’s Monday Night Raw. Austin responded, indicating he’s viewing the appearance as a fight by saying, “Whether you want to call this a KO Show, a match, a fight, a brawl, whatever. I will guarantee you this, in Dallas, Texas, where I started my career at WrestleMania, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is going to open up one last can of whoopa— on you, Kevin Owens. And that’s the bottom line because Stone Cold said so.”

Fans were instantly hyped for Austin’s appearance after his promo dropped. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below and stay tuned for live coverage of WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3!

Mesmerizing

https://twitter.com/AlexM_talkSPORT/status/1501243536850698247?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Chills

https://twitter.com/AJKirsch/status/1501246749763010564?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Just Two Minutes

https://twitter.com/SimonMiller316/status/1501247323313164291?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Oh Hell Yeah!

https://twitter.com/wrestleman14/status/1501243410681901058?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Hope for a Match

https://twitter.com/Best4Business15/status/1501242866189934592?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

You Have Our Attention

https://twitter.com/PurpleMidneight/status/1501255212064927746?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

KO Responds