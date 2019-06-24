Bayley Retains SmackDown Women’s Title Over Alexa Bliss at WWE Stomping Grounds

Bayley remains the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion following a very good match with Alexa Bliss at WWE Stomping Grounds.

The crowd was somewhat split on this one, with Bayley having the majority of the cheers ever so slightly. There was a dueling “Let’s Go Bayley” and “Let’s Go Alexa” chants.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The announcers worked hard to make Alexa the heel, with Graves defending her as the heel commentator. Bliss was noticeably more aggressive in this match than in past, more recent matches. Screaming “I know!” when referee Charles Robinson told her to beak holds and using some more hard hitting offense. At one point, she hit a very hard slap on Bayley in the corner.

Bayley followed that slap with a spear out of the corner and came back with some aggressive offense of her own. She hit some hard stomps and a elbow drop but ran into a hard right hand from Bliss on the rebound off the ropes.

Over the next few moments, the two jockeyed for position, with both women going on offense. To this point, Nikki Cross had not played a role in the match, but Bayley did give her a glance right before Alexa took advantage on the outside.

Bliss proceeded to work the right arm on the outside and back in the ring. Bayley was able to fight back but clearly favored her arm throughout. She hit the Sunset Flip Bomb on Alexa, sending Bliss into the bottom turnbuckle.

Bayley followed that up with a suicide dive to the outside, taking out Nikki Cross in the process as Bayley dodged out of the way. Moments later, she came after Bliss, and Alexa side stepped, sending Bayley into the ring steps. Bliss then hit a Sunset Bomb on the outside.

Back in the ring, Alexa went up top for Twisted Bliss, but Nikki Cross came into the ring to go after Bayley (apparently for hitting the suicide dive moments earlier). Bliss was confused why Cross got into the ring. This allowed Bayley to recover and go up top, but Bliss pushed her off. Bliss came off with the Twisted Bliss, but Bayley got her knees up. Soon after, she hit the Bayley to Belly and won via pinfall.

After the match, Cross hugged Bliss in the ring as Alexa looked confused over what she was doing, but more-so disappointed that she lost the match.