Watch: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Offers Advice to Wrestlers Wanting to Leave WWE

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin appeared on an episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast with NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. this week and had a few things to say about the current state of the WWE. At one point, Austin was asked about offering wrestlers advice in case they wanted to leave WWE or the world of wrestling entirely. Austin admitted he wasn’t quite ready for life after WWE, and that it took him roughly three years before he started to get his acting, TV hosting and podcasting careers off the ground.

“If you got some feelers out there and you’re trying to network other things based upon you having a high Q rating or a lot of television exposure, and you get your hands in different things; do it,” Austin said. “Right now [the WWE] is your bread and butter, but start planting those seeds right now so when you spin out of this you come out with momentum.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the past few months numerous stories have come out of wrestlers reportedly being unhappy with their current status in the WWE, with several of them requesting their releases while others, most notably Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose), simply refused to sign new contracts.

Wrestling insider @WrestleVotes took to Twitter on Thursday morning claiming to have spoken with several sources inside the WWE, all of whom agreed with what Moxley said on this week’s Talk is Jericho podcast about how demoralizing working under WWE’s creative process can be.

For what it’s worth: I’ve talked to several people connected to WWE regarding the Moxley / Jericho podcast. They all agree w/ Mox. He’s not saying anything others aren’t thinking. One quote I got was “It’s all true, it’s a mess. And it’s not changing anytime soon. Vince is Vince” — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 30, 2019

Elsewhere in the interview, Earnhardt asked Austin who the next “Stone Cold” is in the WWE. Austin couldn’t give an answer, adding that wrestlers today aren’t allowed to push the envelope like he did.

“Key thing [is], when I got hot, I pushed the envelope. And I was saying words you could still say on television. I wasn’t dropping f-bombs, I knew what I could get away with. The deal was I wasn’t afraid to push the envelope, I wasn’t afraid to go out on a limb, so I did.

“I didn’t have no restrictor plate on me,” he continued, before agreeing with Earnhardt when asked if there’s more restriction on today’s wrestlers. “Like I had said, [nowadays] it’s way more friendly setting and there’s a lot more control on television then back in the day.”