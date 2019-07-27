Update On Plans For The Street Profits And WWE RAW

Despite several appearances by NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits during RAW in recent weeks, don’t expect to be seeing the team in the ring during Monday night anytime soon.

The team, comprised of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, made their first appearance on RAW back on July 1st, reportedly with the idea that they could relate to the younger, teenage audience that WWE has seen dwindle in recent years. Paul Heyman is reportedly a big fan of the team.

Since the debut, the team has continued to appear in a series of entertaining backstage segments but that’s it. It was reported at the time of their debut that this wasn’t considered an official “call-up” yet to the main roster, and that has proven to be the case since the team hasn’t yet worked a match on the main roster, televised or non-televised.

This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that there are currently no plans for the Street Profits to wrestle on RAW anytime soon. The fact that they appear on the Monday night program holding their NXT Tag Team Championship belts is seen as a positive (and advertisement) for the NXT brand. The hope is that it entices more people to seek out NXT if they find the duo entertaining.

The next high profile Street Profits match is scheduled for SummerSlam weekend in Toronto. Ford and Dawkins will defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against the Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly at NXT TakeOver: Toronto II on Saturday, August 10th.