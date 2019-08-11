WWE SummerSlam: Is the WWE Network Down?

WWE’s second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam, took place on Sunday night at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. But unfortunately for many WWE fans, the stream for the WWE Network was choppy and kept cutting out.

Based on reactions on Twitter, the issue was not isolated to just one area. Many blamed the new WWE Network update, which recently gave the streaming service a new look

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out some of the fan accounts of what happened in the list below!

Spear!

Me when I see the WWE Network engineer. pic.twitter.com/1oD0SYCMJu — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) August 11, 2019

Glitchy

Yes, You Did

wwe network keeps lagging pic.twitter.com/g3vMD6XyWa — robert ࿐ (@CrownThePhoenix) August 11, 2019

A Slight Delay

New Servers to Blame?

Dear @WWE I missed the entire first match because of the new and improved servers. Get it together. #WWENetwork — Chris Simmons (@csaint93) August 11, 2019

Ask Stephen A.

My @WWENetwork keeps time skipping 😡😡😡 I hate this update pic.twitter.com/rFcZSX31mI — Notorious Omega🐝 (@bklynkid_911) August 11, 2019

Troubles in Canada, Too