WWE SummerSlam: Is the WWE Network Down?

WWE’s second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam, took place on Sunday night at the […]

WWE’s second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam, took place on Sunday night at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. But unfortunately for many WWE fans, the stream for the WWE Network was choppy and kept cutting out.

Based on reactions on Twitter, the issue was not isolated to just one area. Many blamed the new WWE Network update, which recently gave the streaming service a new look

