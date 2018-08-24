WWE Releases Collection of Backstage SummerSlam Photos

With SummerSlam officially the books, now is the appropriate time for a retrospective. So like any other nostalgic opportunities, we should crack open the photo book.

But these aren’t just images from five days ago, WWE released an entire collection of behind the scene photos. So we picked out a few of our favorites. Enjoy!

Roman’s Catharsis

It took Roman Reigns three years to pin Brock Lesnar. His climb is one of the more interesting bullet points in WWE history. Despite being met with unprecedented opposition from fans WWE remained steadfast in their belief that Reigns could be their top guy. And he finally is.

Ronda Rousey Earns WWE Gold

While SummerSlam had no shortage of big moment, the 2018 Brooklyn Super Show may best be remembered the night WWE’s Ronda Rousey Era began.

Lesnar’s Last Title?

While most fans expected Brock Lesnar to relinquish his Universal Championship at SummerSlam, his ultimate loss still provided a shock. Lesnar held the big red belt for 504 days and the moment his reign ended, WWE instantly felt like a different place.

Dean’s Fresh Cut

Based on anything you’ve ever seen on WWE TV, Dean Ambrose looks like he could never sit still long enough to get his hair cut, let alone actually caring enough to pick a style.

But even The Lunatic needed to look good for SummerSlam.

Jeff Hardy’s Final SummerSlam?

With his brother already transition to a backstage producer, 40-year old Jeff Hardy may be coming to the mortality of his career. Few have given more to the sport, and we hope when Hardy does hand them up, it’s on his terms.

Two People: 23 Championships

Charlotte Flair earned her seventh WWE Championship at SummerSlam by pinning Becky Lynch, bumping the Flair family’s official count to 23.

Despite only being on WWE’s main roster for thee years, Flair is already regarded by many as the greatest female wrestler of all time.

The Demon Returns

Even though Finn Balor was far away from the success of his 2016 SummerSlam, 2018 marked the return of The Demon—Balor’s alter ego that WWE kept on the shelf for nearly a year.

The big reveal provided one of SummerSlam’s loudest moments.