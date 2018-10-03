Rumor on Title Changes at WWE Super Show-Down

In the wee hours of Saturday, October 6, WWE put its circus on full display at the Super Show Down in Melbourne, Australia. While The Undertaker and Triple H have made most of the noise ahead of the show, there will be four championship matches on the card.

And according to Cagesideseats, not one of them is expected to see a new champion crowned. That’s not exactly a surprise given the show will begin at 4 am ET on the WWE Network.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the championship matches set for the show:

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Seeing that Lynch had to wait over two years to reclaim WWE gold, the idea of her handing over her new title when no one is watching—outside of 100,000 Australians—seems a little wonky. Lynch losing would be quite the surprise.

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day (c) vs. The Bar

WWE is a healthier ecosystem when The New Day are tag team champions. Considering this term is still young, don’t expect New Day to lose their belts anytime soon.

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

When this feud began before SummerSlam, it seemed that Joe would leave this story as WWE Championship. But now that he’s 0-2, he may shut out just like Shinsuke Nakamura was. There’s an outside chance Joe wins in Austrailia, but WWE clearly prefers AJ Styles as WWE Champion

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy

While the report suggests no titles will change hands, the native Austrailian Murphy could be the one to shatter that prophecy.