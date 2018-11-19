Xavier Woods Not Happy With WWE Pretending Raw Swept SmackDown at Survivor Series

As Survivor Series went off the air, Michael Cole, with the help of a graphic, told us Raw had swept the pay-per-view 6-0. Which isn’t exactly true.

Enter Xavier Woods; fighter of Fake News.

During the pre-show, SmackDown won the Tag Team Elimination match after Jimmy Uso pinned Scott Dawson. This means that the real score between Raw and SmackDown was actually 6-1, but apparently, WWE was happy to pretend the pre-show never happened. But to the 20 Superstars that competed in that match, it was very real and deserves to be acknowledged. Since WWE didn’t feel like it, Woods pointed out their misstep.

Me: HEY @WWE! RESPECT THE TAG DIVISION OF BOTH SHOWS AND LET THE PEOPLE KNOW THAT SMACKDOWN GOT A WIN TONIGHT. THE SCORE WAS 6 – 1 #PreshowCounts,” wrote Woods.

Considering it was his partner that was pinned, Dash Wilder was happy for WWE to wipe the slate clean.

So does Woods have a legitimate gripe? Of course! Pre Show or not, that match fully happened and there was a real three count. But according to the Wrestling Observer Radio, SmackDown wasn’t supposed to win the match instead, The Uso’s pin came by way of miscommunication which ended Raw’s hope of truly sweeping the evening.