Team SmackDown Finalized for WWE Survivor Series

Like Raw, SmackDown was dedicated to the drama surrounding the men’s traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series match. And we now have full rosters for both brands.

On Tuesday’s episode, Shane McMahon announced Daniel Bryan and The Miz would be the Blue Brand’s co-captains. The Miz instantly nominated McMahon as his first pick and Bryan concurred. The pair of long-time rivals went on to trade picks with Bryan nabbing Rey Mysterio. The Miz then chose Samoa Joe and Bryan countered with Jeff Hardy meaning the two nominees would square off to determine the final spot. Joe did just that, to the chagrin of Bryan.

So officially, the Men’s 5-5 Survivor Series will look like this:

Raw: Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, TBA

SmackDown: Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, and Samoa Joe.

While Raw still needs to add one more name, SmackDown’s squad may promise the most drama; The Miz and Bryan certainly do not have a stable relationship, and McMahon himself is under a fair amount of scrutiny. Then to top it all off, Bryan wrecked 60% of Team SmackDown—particulalry Samoa Joe—as Tuesday’s episode went off the air.

EVERY member of the #SDLive Men’s team at #SurvivorSeries might be on @WWEDanielBryan‘s bad side right about now! pic.twitter.com/gOaSVYdYQI — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2018

After winning the World Cup at WWE Crown Jewel last week, it appears Shane-O-Mac could be harboring some ulterior motives. That’s a subplot worth keeping an eye on, but we only have one more episode of Raw and SmackDown respectively before the Survivor Series on November 18.