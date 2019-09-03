WOW’s Teal Piper Breaks Down What Led to AEW All Out Match

Teal Piper is now officially a part of Women Of Wrestling, and while fans swill get to see her debut as part of the WOW roster in September, they’ll get their first look at Piper in the ring tonight courtesy of AEW’s big pay-per-view event All Out. That’s where Piper, who is the daughter of WWE legend Rowdy Roddy Piper, will take part in The Buy-In’s Casino Battle Royale, and recently ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Piper about a variety of things, including how being a part of the Battle Royale and AEW’s big pay-per-view came about in the first place.

“Well, it just happened,” Piper said. “I was looking at what opportunities were out there and what would work best for my life and my family and who would take me (laughs) and I had been talking with them. I’ve always been a fan of the Rhodes family and I think Cody is a brilliant guy and it’s a very exciting time for wrestling. There are just so many good alternatives to watch to WWE as well as their company. It’s just a very exciting time. When I spoke with them and they were interested in working with me, the way I was raised is, you don’t turn down opportunities like that, you just don’t do it. You go, ‘Yes.’ I was like, ‘Absolutely, I’ll do it.’

“I’m very excited, and I’m taking the opportunity by opportunity right now ya know, but it’s really cool to be a part of what’s going on over there,” Piper said.

This will be fan’s first chance to see Piper in the ring, but soon she’ll be debuting as an official part of the WOW roster and has been able to really craft each part of her character.

“I think I’ve been really blessed as far as that goes,” Piper said. “I’ve had a very, very heavy hand in creativity with all that. Pretty much whatever I want to do, everyone’s been cool with. Everything you see is my creation, which is the blessing of the independent circuit and where I’m at right now in my career. That being said, if you guys hate it, I’m definitely the person to blame. For sure, that was because of my decision making there. But it’s been really cool because I’ve been able … you’ll see in my outfit, there’ll be nods to my dad, but at the same time it’s still very much me and my own character, my own thing.”

Piper will hit the ring tonight as part of AEW’s All Out kickoff show The Buy-In, where she’ll compete against stars like Britt Baker, Brandi Rhodes, Jazz, Ivelisse, and more. Her big WOW debut will take place at live events on September 18th and 19th, and the season premiere of WOW will take place on AXS TV on September 7th at 8 pm est.

Are you pumped for All Out? Let us know in the comments and hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilar CB for all things wrestling! You can also check out more from our interview with Piper right here!