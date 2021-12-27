It’s that wonderful time of year again where we put up the Christmas tree, hang up the lights, and fill the stockings, all the while celebrating some of our favorite stars and moments in wrestling. Whether you’re a fan of WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, or other promotions, there were plenty of stars that had a banner year in 2021, and ComicBook is here to reveal who will take the Golden Issue Award for Best Female Wrestler. And the winner of the 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Female Wrestler is…

…Bianca Belair!

Videos by ComicBook.com

While all of the nominees had great years in 2021, no one made an impact on WWE as Belair did. Despite losing the title in a very divisive angle to Becky Lynch, she’s not lost any momentum, and that’s a credit to how over she is with the fans and how good she is in the ring.

Belair started the year off in a major way, epically winning the Royal Rumble after eliminating Rhea Ripley and sticking around in the match for almost an hour. She would then match up against SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks on the show, which would lead to their celebrated classic of a match at WrestleMania 38.

After Banks, Belair would move on to take on 2020’s MVP Bayley, and before she was sidelined with an injury, they would produce two fantastic matches at BackLash and Hell in a Cell. Belair would continue to reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion leading into SummerSlam, where she was supposed to take on Banks for the title, who had come back to SmackDown and reignited her feud with Belair.

Unfortunately, Banks was out of action for SummerSlam, but things turned around when Becky Lynch returned and interrupted a planned match with Carmella. She would defeat Belair in stunning fashion and become the new Champion. While some were outraged, Belair’s star power didn’t diminish in the slightest. In fact, that just showed how over Belair was with fans, who cheered her and booed Lynch despite her recent return.

Belair would be then drafted to Monday Night Raw, and while she doesn’t currently hold the Raw Women’s Championship, she does still anchor the Raw Women’s Division and will be in the title hunt again sooner than later.

2021 was the year that Belair’s star power was finally recognized by the masses, and she has delivered in the ring on the microphone throughout the year time and time again. 2021 was a great year for Bianca Belair, and we envision this will be one of many by the time her career is done.

Congrats to Bianca Belair on her Golden Issue Awards win!

The nominees for Best Female Wrestler are: