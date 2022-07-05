Cobra Kai Star Paul Walter Hauser Teases Stingray in Season 5

After spending more than an entire season away from the spotlight, Stingray is currently in position for a vital role in Cobra Kai moving forward. Paul Walter Hauser's karate enthusiast was only in a few episodes of Cobra Kai Season 4, but the installment's ending set him up for big things. Terry Silver has sent John Kreese to prison, thanks to a lie surrounding his assault on Stingray. All eyes will be on Hauser's character when Cobra Kai returns for Season 5 this fall, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be in a ton of episodes.

Hauser only appeared in a couple of episodes in Season 4 of Cobra Kai. That could change in Season 5, given the importance of his role, but it also may not. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian caught up with Hauser ahead of his new Apple TV+ series Black Bird, and asked the actor is he'd be in more episodes of Cobra Kai this season. While Hauser noted that answering that question directly "might be a spoiler," he did note that there is a lot of story left for Stingray this season.

"I will just say Stingray might be done with the past, but the past is not done with Stingray," Hauser explained."

Stingray won't be the only one whose past has an effect on Cobra Kai Season 5. The final scene shows Daniel reuniting with Chozen, his former rival, hoping that together they can take down Silver. Following the debut of Season 4, Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg spoke with ComicBook.com and explained what that surprise cameo could mean for Season 5.

"When Daniel went to Okinawa [in Cobra Kai Season 3], we saw that Chozen had lived this life of shame, coming off the events of Karate Kid II," explained Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg. "And that Daniel coming to Okinawa gave him an opportunity to redeem himself in his eyes. And we always felt that he showed him a couple moves, but he's always going to feel that responsibility to help Daniel."

"And so, the fact that at the end of Season 4, things are worse than they've ever been," he continued. "Cobra Kai is more popular than it's ever been, with Terry Silver relishing it and in full force and Daniel supposedly having to shut down Miyagi Do. That when you think about it from Daniel's perspective, what does he have to come back from this?"

Cobra Kai Season 5 will be debuting on Netflix in September.