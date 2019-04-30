WWE Raw: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon Steel Cage Match Booked for Money in the Bank

Shane McMahon once again got the upper hand on The Miz during Monday Night Raw this week after he cost the former world champion a match against Bobby Lashley. McMahon managed to get under The Miz’s skin by posting a photo of Miz’s father George on the Titantron, then reminded him that he’s the “Best in the World” while he had him knocked out in a triangle submission hold.

Miz cut a promo backstage not long after the beatdown, saying he wanted to face McMahon one more time inside of a steel cage. McMahon accepted, adding that it would take place at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on May 19.

Challenge accepted, @mikethemiz.

Looking forward to delivering another “Best in the World” beating. #MITB — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 30, 2019

“Challenge accepted, [The Miz], looking forward to delivering another ‘Best in the World’ beating,” McMahon wrote. “…and by the way I’d be happy to buy your father a front row ticket!”

Other matches announced for the May 19 show include Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns vs. Elias. Becky Lynch will defend both of her championships throughout the night, facing Lacey Evans for the Raw title and Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown title.

Half of the competitors in the two titular ladder matches were announced on Monday night. Ricochet, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre will wrestle in the men’s match, while Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Dana Brooke will compete in the women’s bout.

