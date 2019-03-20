Watch: The New Day Consider Quitting WWE After Vince McMahon’s Latest Stunt

For a moment, Kofi Kingston’s path to WrestleMania 35 was set. Despite nearly impossible odds, the veteran wrestler spent 55 minutes in a gauntlet match on SmackDown Live this week and beat Sheamus, Cesaro, Rowan, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton in consecutive matches. But just as Kingston began to celebrate, Vince McMahon appeared and announced that Kingston had to beat one more man in order to get his title shot at WrestleMania — WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Kingston fought valiantly but was clearly way too exhausted to take on the champ, and wound up losing after getting hit by Bryan’s Running Knee finisher.

In a clip released to WWE’s YouTube page shortly after the show, Kingston was seen in the locker room alongside Xavier Woods and Big E. The other members of New Day were clearly outraged by McMahon consistently taking opportunities away from Kingston, and the two proposed that if he was never going to allow Kingston a legitimate shot at a world championship, than the three should just leave the company.

“There is absolutely no reason that should happen,” Woods said. “As a matter of fact, I think we should quit. If I’m being honest, I think we should quit.

“I agree, I think we should quit too,” E replied, before Kingston chimed in saying it wasn’t a good idea. “We’ve done everything we can here. Everything we can. Vince McMahon showed it himself. That’s as high as you’re going to get. That’s it, Kof. And it’s not you, because you showed everything, you showed how good your are on a weekly basis. This last month, for 11 years, you showed it every night. And this is it.”

Kingston said he understood their frustration, but that quitting wasn’t the right option.

“I feel like I’ve done everything the right way, I’ve done everything by the book,” Kingston said. “You find another mountain at the top of a mountain. They put all of these obstacles in front of me. I get it. But if we quit, then Vince wins. Then Daniel Bryan wins. Man, we can’t quit.”

Obviously the idea of the trio quitting is purely in storyline, but it does add an interesting wrinkle to Kingston’s build to an eventual championship bout. The multi-time former tag team, Intercontinental and United States Champion first pushed his way into the WWE Championship picture in February when he replaced Mustafa Ali at Elimination Chamber in the six-man main-event title match.

Big E took things a step further on Wednesday morning, posting a video to Twitter further teasing the group’s potential split from the company.

