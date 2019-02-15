The Revival Want WWE to Bring Back the Classic WWE Tag Team Championship Belts

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival finally won the Raw Tag Team Championships on Monday Night Raw this week.

Now that they’re the owners of the red and silver titles, the two have begun a campaign to bring back the iconic WWF World Tag Team Championship title belt design that was synonymous with tag team wrestling in the 80s and 90s.

On Wednesday Wilder posted a photo of The Revival with the iconic belts photo-shopped around their waists.

The people have spoken @WWE. Don’t deny the Universe. Bring back the GOAT championships. pic.twitter.com/3KU6RsJCcb — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) February 14, 2019

“The people have spoken WWE. Don’t deny the Universe. Bring back the GOAT championships,” Wilder said.

Dawson chimed in shortly after writing, “I like to call them, ‘belts.’” This could be a reference to Vince McMahon being a notorious stickler for wrestlers referring to the titles as “championships” and not “belts.”

Shane Helms, who now works as a WWE backstage producer, posted and old photo of himself and Kane holding the old tag titles in response.

“So you’re saying I should return these?” Helms jokingly asked.

Wilder quickly responded, “Yes please.”

The WWE‘s official lineage for their tag team titles is a little bit clunky, given how they’ve had multiple titles ever since the initial brand split between SmackDown and Raw in 2002. At the time the original WWE World Tag Team Championships had their name changed to the World Tag Team Championships, and a new design was quickly brought in after Chris Jericho and Christian beat Hurri-Kane to become the tag champs in October 2002. Meanwhile the new WWE Tag Team Championships were introduced on SmackDown and were first held by Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit.

At WrestleMania XXV The Colons (Carlito and Primo) defeated The Miz and John Morrison to become the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions. Up until August 2010 the reigning champions would hold both sets of titles. A new set of titles, referred to by fans as the “Big Pennies,” were given to the Hart Dynasty on the Aug. 26, 2010 episode of Raw, which officially retired the World Tag Team Championship lineage.

Those WWE Tag Team Championships (the same ones first introduced in 2002) would continue their lineage up through the brand split in 2016. Those titles, now the Raw Tag Team Championships, had their appearance changed to silver with a red strap, while new SmackDown Tag Team Championships were introduced with silver plates and a blue strap.