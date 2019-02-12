The Revival Win the Raw Tag Team Championships on WWE Raw

The Revival walked out of Monday Night Raw this week as the Raw Tag Team Champions, picking up a win over Chad Gable and Bobby Roode in an excellent tag team bout.

The bout saw both teams break out a plethora of unique double team moves, but the challengers finally dealt the finishing blow when they both countered a diving crossbody from Gable into a Shatter Machine.

The win marks the first time Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have won tag team gold since they moved up to the main roster in April 2017. The duo were two-time NXT Tag Team Champions during their time in WWE‘s developmental system.

The Revival’s win comes at an interesting time, given that news broke in January that the two had reportedly demanded their releases from the company backstage during an episode of Raw while still in their ring gear. The two were reportedly told to give the company three months to show that they could turn things around with the lowly Raw tag team division, which is comprised of the two teams in tonight’s title match, the Lucha House Party, The B-Team, Rhyno and Heath Slater (though they haven’t been used in quite some time as a duo) and Heavy Machinery — all but one of which is a comedy team in some form or fashion.

Reports of The Revival’s initial request to leave also sparked speculation that the two were looking to join the new All Elite Wrestling promotion given their online interaction with The Young Bucks and the duo’s decision to trademark the phrase #FTR, which became a popular running joke on Being The Elite.

Both Matt and Nick Jackson have made it a point in AEW’s fan events that the promotion is looking to put an emphasis on tag team wrestling, even teasing that a bout between the two of them and The Lucha Bros (Fenix and Pentagon Jr.) could be the main event of AEW’s first official event, Double Or Nothing.

While The Revival, Gable and Roode look to restore order to tag team wrestling on Monday night’s, the tag team scene on the Blue Brand has taken a comedic turn in recent weeks as the unlikely pairing of The Miz and Shane McMahon are the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The two will face The Usos this Sunday at Elimination Chamber.