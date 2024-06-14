The Rock Teases "Biggest Match of All Time" is Almost Locked For WWE WrestleMania 41

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has his sights set on WWE WrestleMania 41. The Brahma Bull returned to WWE this past February to set up a clash with cousin Roman Reigns that ultimately pivoted into him and Reigns teaming together to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. During this two-month build, The Rock turned heel for the first time in over two decades and crafted his most popular persona to date: The Final Boss. Based on how WWE WrestleMania 40 concluded, The Final Boss remains as powerful as ever and has plenty of storyline reason to return to WWE programming and go after either Rhodes or Reigns.

The Rock Teases "Biggest Match of All Time" is Coming

(Photo: WWE)

The Final Boss is cooking.

Speaking to ESPN, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson teased that he and WWE are three feet away from locking in "the biggest match of all time."

"We're on the 1-yard line to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the biggest match of all time at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas," Rock said. "I'll just leave it at that, Final Boss style."

While The Rock is not outright confirmed to participate in WWE WrestleMania 41, all signs point to him being heavily involved in the Las Vegas-based event. The Rock's final WWE appearance before he left to film The Smashing Machine saw him warn WWE Champion Cody Rhodes that he would be coming after him upon his return, whether he is champion or not. Days later, The Rock took to social media to declare that he left WWE WrestleMania 40 healthy and is already looking towards WWE WrestleMania 41.

"In pro wrestling, there is no take two, you get one night, one shot and one opportunity. Leading up into WrestleMania, the training camp, the pressure, the expectation, the deliverable, everything, that quote kept coming back to my mind, which was, 'I just want to go the distance,'" Rock reflected on his journey to Philadelphia. "And going the distance meant I knew that we had almost an hour planned, which is a long f--king time. I also had something to prove to myself, that I can do it and put in the work and put in the training camp and rely on my dance partners in the ring. Cody and Seth and Roman, we all relied on each other. I just wanted to go the distance."

WWE WrestleMania 41 heads to Las Vegas on April 19th and April 20th, 2024.