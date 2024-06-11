Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Suffers Injury While Filming A24's The Smashing Machine

Even during his sabbatical from the squared circle, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson remains in the fight game. The Rock is currently in production on The Smashing Machine, a new biopic from A24 centered around former UFC fighter Mark Kerr. The Smashing Machine has run an accelerated production, beginning shooting in late May ahead of an anticipated theatrical release before the end of 2024. The project represents one of The Rock's biggest physical commitments yet, as on top of looking the part physically, he is training in mixed martial arts in order to bring Kerr's combat skills to life.

The Rock Suffers Injury During The Smashing Machine Filming

(Photo: A24)

The People's Elbow is a bit banged up.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed her suffered an injury to his right elbow while filming scenes for The Smashing Machine.

"Anytime your film is called The Smashing Machine, you're going to get smashed up. Look at this sucker right there. It's like a cantelope in the bottom of my elbow," Rock said as he showed his puffy joint to the camera. "I got banged up pretty good today in our scenes."

There is no word on the severity of the injury. The Rock added that he has to drain the fluid from his elbow before he can proceed with any type of official scans.

"There might be some soft tissue damage in there. That's a lot of fluid. I got to get it out of there first before I get any kind of MRI," Rock continued. "But all good, it is what it is 'til it isn't. My old man used to say a day without pain is like a day without sunshine."

This physical setback comes two months after The Rock wrapped a healthy professional wrestling stretch. The Rock was a weekly staple of WWE programming from February up until WWE WrestleMania 40, regularly dishing out attacks before being on the receiving end of various moves during his tag match at the Showcase of the Immortals. Despite the lengthy hard-hitting contest that went down against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, as well as the vicious chokeslam from The Undertaker on the following night, The Rock left Philadelphia unscathed. He is expected to return to WWE close to WWE WrestleMania 41 season.

The Smashing Machine is in production throughout the summer and is currently eyeing a theatrical release before the end of the year.