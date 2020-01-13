Watch: The Rock Narrates LSU Hype Video for College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game will see a battle of two unbeaten teams as the No. 1-ranked LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. As part of the build for the game, LSU’s football program released a hype video early Monday morning with former WWE Champion and Hobbs & Shaw star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson providing the narration. Though he never played football for the Tigers, Johnson has a bit of history with the program as LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was the defensive line coach back when Johnson played for the University of Miami in the early 90s.

“The closer I get to the top, the more I think about rock bottom,” Johnson said as highlights from LSU’s season played onscreen. “The closer I get to the finish line, the more I think about where I started. I remember the past and it anchors me to the present. I remember dark days and hunger nights. I remember being told I wasn’t good enough and wondering if it was true. I remember having nothing, giving everything and still falling short.”

I Remember Rock Bottom That's Why I Know Where I'm Going… So Let's GEAUX

“Rock bottom transformed me, it fortified me. It made me who I am. It made me promise myself to never go back and to never forget. I remember every doubt, that’s why I believe. I remember every failure, that’s why I succeed. I remember every defeat, that’s why I win. I remember rock bottom, that’s why I know where I’m going. So let’s go.”

Hype video for tonight’s NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. What many don’t know is @LSUfootball’s head coach @Coach_EdOrgeron was my defensive line coach and early mentor at University of Miami 🙌🏾

He taught me a lot – lessons that I’d finally understand years later as a man. #LetsGeaux pic.twitter.com/17TUioC8wK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 13, 2020

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and run head-to-head with this week’s Monday Night Raw on the USA Network. To combat the massive opposition, WWE loaded up this week’s card by announcing a handful of matches a week in advance. Check out the card below: