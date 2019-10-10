The Rock Gives NWA Power a Glowing Review After Its Premiere

The National Wrestling Alliance dropped the first episode of its new weekly studio show, NWA Powerrr, onto YouTube on Tuesday night. The reviews for the show were overwhelmingly positive, as fans were blown away by the show’s retro look and the nostalgia it brought by hearkening back to the days of the wrestling territories. One viewer who was particularly impressed with the show was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who sent Jim Cornette (one of the show’s commentators) a congratulatory message on Wednesday.

“Congrats Jim, the boys, crew etc. Stumbled across this show last night and enjoyed it,” Johnson wrote.

I grew up in territories and started my career at channel 5 in Memphis so I have a lot of love/respect for small scale, crowd tv shows. Cool vintage feel. Keep working hard boys. Rock.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Congrats Jim, the boys, crew etc. Stumbled across this show last night and enjoyed it. I grew up in territories and started my career at channel 5 in Memphis so I have a lot of love/respect for small scale, crowd tv shows. Cool vintage feel. Keep working hard boys. Rock — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 9, 2019

Cornette responded by writing that Johnson was free to attended a television taping in Atlanta whenever he’d like.

Rocky, thank you so much for taking the time to check it out! I’m sure I speak for @Lagana and @Billy in offering you two tickets ABSOLUTELY FREE to the next taping! If you have more than 2 guests I’ll sneak one in the back for you! — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) October 9, 2019

The first episode featured NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis successfully retain his title against former champion Tim Storm.

NWA owner Billy Corgan first announced the NWA’s return to television back in early August, not long after the promotion had parted ways with Ring of Honor.

“It’s one thing to say you’re rebooting the NWA, it’s another thing to run matches on somebody else’s stage,” Corgan said. “And we’re very grateful to those people that shared their stage with us, most recently Ring of Honor, which is an incredible opportunity. But now it’s our time to step forward, it’s to bring the NWA back into the spotlight and run on its own oxygen.

“And so we’re very excited to announce that in October, in Atlanta, we’ll be doing our own television again,” he added.

Johnson appeared on WWE television last week to help kick off Friday Night SmackDown’s premiere on FOX.