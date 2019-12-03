The Rock Explains How His Iconic People’s Elbow Slide Happened

The Sept. 30, 1999 episode of SmackDown gave fans one of the greatest moments in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s WWE career. The show featured a WWF Championship match between Triple H and the British Bulldog, with Johnson serving as the special guest referee. Rock barely followed his role as ref, opting instead to attack both men and refuse to count pinfalls. After smacking both guys with the title Rock delivered a People’ Elbow to Bulldog in the middle of the ring. But, as fans still remember to this day, he managed to effortlessly slide across the ring in a pair of dress shoes in order to hit the move.

The wrestling fan account @90sWWE uploaded a clip from the slide and tagged Johnson, who responded late Monday night with a little background on how the spot happened.

The people’s glide.

There was residue on the mat from all the pyro 🧨 during the show which made it wildly slippery in my dress shoes. Big love to one of the GOATS, British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith for wanting to light it up with my People’s Elbow 🙏🏾💪🏾⚡️ @wwe #smackdown https://t.co/Yod28xfaYl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 3, 2019

Johnson recently made waves on Twitter by giving his personal wrestling Mount Rushmore.

Hulk Hogan

Ric Flair

Gorgeous George/Bruno Sammartino

Steve Austin 🐍 #WrestlingsMtRushmore https://t.co/4nyQsoClXp — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 29, 2019

Back in early August Johnson admitted in an interview on Live With Kelly & Ryan that he had quietly retired from wrestling following his injury at WrestleMania 29 against John Cena.

“I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplished what I wanted to accomplish,” Rock said. “I mean but there’s nothing like a live crowd, live audience, live microphone as you know, as you both know, plus I grew up in wrestling.”

And yet Rock has managed to stay in the world of sports entertainment and combat sports while also juggling his massive acting career. Johnson appeared on SmackDown’s FOX premiere back in early October, and was featured in the build-up to Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz’s fight at UFC 244 in early November. He closed out that show by awarding Masvidal with the custom BMF Championship.