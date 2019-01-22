New Betting Odds Suggest The Rock Could Be Royal Rumble Winner

The idea of The Rock winning the 2019 Royal Rumble is apparently gaining steam.

In the fall, The Rock was rumored to be the favorite to win the Rumble and go onto face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35. How true that idea was we’ll never know, as Reigns was forced to leave the company to fight leukemia, and the idea of The Rock winning the Rumble seemed to disappear with him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, the folks at Oddschecker say that money is coming in to back the idea of Rocky winning the Rumble. In just a few weeks, The Rock’s odds have gone from 33/1 to 20/1 — a significant increase in probability.

“With an appearance from The Rock still guaranteed to bring in publicity and ratings, combined with the swirling online rumors, means that a bet on the legend returning could still bear fruit, even in 2019,” said George Elek of Oddschecker.

It’s worth underlining that at 20/1 The Rock is still a long shot to win the Rumble. Right now, Seth Rollins is the favorite sitting at 7/4. After Rollins is Braun Strowman at 3/1, then John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Finn Balor all come in around 10/1.

Even though The Rock is mathematically unlikely to win, his name has been churning in WWE‘s rumor mill since July. While a WrestleMania match with Reign was said to be Plan A, a bout with Brock Lesnar is said to be possible, too. However, right now, we can offer little more than speculation.

The Rock did say he intends to wrestle again, and that would appear to be our jumping point for Rock-a-Mania.

“I can’t wait to get back into the WWE ring. Everybody always asks me, ‘what’s it like being in a WWE ring?’ I always tell them there’s nothing like it. There’s a certain live crowd acumen, there’s great connective tissue that’s second to none. That was, and will always be the best part of my job, whether I’m actually wrestling a match, or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there’s nothing like it.”

It does sound like we’ll see Rocky compete in a WWE ring once again, but it could easily be a non-sequester his six-second match with Erik Rowan at WrestleMania 32. At 46, The Rock would seemingly have plenty left in the tank for a brief WWE run, but as one of the most in-demand names in Hollywood, The Rock’s schedule may never relent to a point to where he can put in a shift for Vince McMahon. Regardless, there is enough smoke here to anticipate The Rock’s music hitting at the Rumble, but don’t get your feelings hurt if he no-shows, too.