Is The Undertaker Getting Ready To Launch A Podcast?

In an era where seemingly every top wrestling star has been flirting with launching a podcast, there may be one in the works that would have been about the last one you expected to see coming to fruition.

According to PWInsider, Starrcast LLC applied to trademark “Dead Man Talking” earlier this month. Starrcast is of course the organization producing the wrestling convention during AEW’s Double Or Nothing weekend this May in Las Vegas, and The Undertaker is set to make an appearance at the event.

It’s not known if the filing is for Undertaker’s one-time appearance at Starrcast or if he has plans to start producing a podcast full time alongside Conrad Thompson or others moving forward. Obviously, a podcasting venture would be extremely lucrative for the WWE legend. The trademark does make reference to podcasts, though the one time appearance could also be produced in podcast form and that could be the end of it.

The official filing, described as being for “Goods and Services,” reads:

“Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

The Undertaker is clearly starting to transition away from the WWE as he begins taking bookings from outside organizations for the first time in his career. He will be appearing in the U.K. later this spring for a tour with Inside The Ropes, and he will make the appearance at Starrcast a few weeks later.

A podcast would allow “The DeadMan” (as he is being advertised outside of WWE) to keep in contact with his fans and advertise upcoming events that don’t fall on the WWE radar.

That being said, his time with WWE is not entirely over. Though it was reported previously that WWE didn’t have any major plans for him at WrestleMania this year, that may be changing now that he has continued to look outside the promotion for work. Plus, the odds of him appearing at WWE’s two Saudi Arabia shows this year would still seem to remain high.