The Undertaker Reportedly Signs Long-term WWE Contract, Near Lifetime Deal

Earlier this year, The Undertaker made headlines when he started taking some outside bookings for the first time since joining WWE in 1990. It was reported at the time that the future Hall of Famer was starting to look toward his post-WWE career.

He signed-on for an Inside The Ropes tour of the U.K. as well as an appearance at Starrcast II during AEW’s Double Or Nothing weekend. It was the latter of which that really made headlines. Eventually, WWE forced The Undertaker to pull out of Starrcast and significantly changed his role on the Inside The Ropes tour, removing him from a fan’s question and answer session that he had been advertised for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Any confusion on the future of The Undertaker and WWE should be put to rest (no pun intended) this week with news from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Undertaker and WWE have agreed upon a new contract.

The deal will reportedly keep The Undertaker under contract with WWE for the rest of his working career. While Meltzer stopped short of saying it specifically is a lifetime deal, he wrote “the new deal Undertaker signed, while not exactly a lifetime contract, is so long that for all intents and purposes it is.”

The last year and a half has been one of the more active periods in recent years for The Undertaker when it comes to in-ring competition. In all, he has worked seven matches between WrestleMania 34 in 2018 today, the most recent of which was a tag team match alongside Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules last month.

The match at Extreme Rules proved to be very good and erased some of the memory of the debacle of a match The Undertaker had with Bill Goldberg at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia one month earlier.

Prior to 2018, The Undertaker had only wrestled twice in 2017 (one match was the Royal Rumble) and just once in 2016. You’d have to go back to 2015 to find a period where he has worked as many matches as he has over the last one year period.

Both WWE and The Undertaker have to be pleased they have worked out a new deal for the future. It’s hard to imagine The Undertaker outside of the WWE, and it’s also hard to imagine a WWE that doesn’t have the outside possibility of an appearance from the “Dead Man” every now and again.