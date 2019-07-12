Update on Plans for The Undertaker at WWE SummerSlam

After not wrestling this year at WrestleMania, will The Undertaker be part of the second biggest show of the year, SummerSlam?

That’s the big question going around as WWE will begin to transition into the build for the summer classic next week on television. For seemingly weeks, Undertaker has been rumored to be facing Drew McIntyre in a singles match at the show. There have been reports that Undertaker is personally high on McIntyre, and recent television and the feud the “Dead Man” finds himself in right now would seem to reinforce that belief.

SummerSlam takes place in Toronto this year, and there are even advertisements locally promoting an Undertaker/McIntyre match. However, according to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that match is not going to take place on the show.

With The Undertaker having a presence on television over the last couple months, as well as a match at Extreme Rules this Sunday, one would think that WWE would keep him around for the biggest event of the summer. However, it’s not a certainty right now whether or not he will wrestle at SummerSlam.

At Extreme Rules, Undertaker will tag with Roman Reigns to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. WWE has dubbed the Reigns/Undertaker tag team the “Graveyard Dogs” and even released a t-shirt inspired by the team.

One would think that bout could have been used to build toward a singles match between The Undertaker and McIntyre at SummerSlam, but once again, that appears to not be the case as of right now. Then again, things can always change in WWE on a moments notice.

Who do you think would be a good opponent for The Undertaker should he indeed wrestle at SummerSlam on August 11th? What about a match against a returning Bray Wyatt? How about another go-round with Roman Reigns if the tag team doesn’t work out? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!