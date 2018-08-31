WWE Rumor: The Undertaker Returning to Raw Next Week

This week, WWE confirmed that Shawn Michaels will be a part of the September 3 episode of Raw. But he may not be the only icon in the building that night.

According to PWInsider, The Undertaker will be present at the Columbus, OH Raw. However what he’ll be doing, if anything, is unknown.

Michaels will be there to hype up The Undertaker and Triple H’s October 6 Super Show Down fight. We can expect a promo underlining the storied rivalry between the Attitude Era legends and Michaels reciting that this is the last time we’ll ever see the match. Rumors have Michaels nominating himself to become Special Guest Referee like at WrestleMania 28. That remains to be seen, but with Michaels there, it’s not hard to imagine The Undertaker coming out to surprise him.

WWE has gone out of their way to make this match feel huge. On top Triple H already making a fiery appearance, WWE asked a slew of big names to make their pick for the Super Show Down. Michaels appearing will be the latest attempt to cultivate excitement and if he happens to get Tombstoned in the process, even better.

Here’s the confirmed card for the Australian mega show:

Triple H vs. The Undertaker AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz for a future WWE Championship opportunity. John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Elias Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship

“WWE Super Show-Down will be one of the biggest sports and entertainment events of the decade,” said Paul Dainty, President & CEO of TEG Dainty. “After the historic Global Warning event in 2002, TEG Dainty is excited to be making history once again with WWE. Australia has always been a special place for WWE and our fans are among the most enthusiastic on the globe. This once-in-a-lifetime spectacular will showcase Australia to a global audience of millions in one of the world’s most iconic sports stadiums.”

“WWE Super Show-Down will be an epic event,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Our partnership with Paul Dainty reflects our ongoing commitment to the market and provides an opportunity to deliver an event of this magnitude.”

“The eyes of the world will be on the Melbourne Cricket Ground in October when thousands of visitors from across Australia and the world descend on our great city for WWE Super Show-Down,” said Victorian Minister for Tourism & Major Events, John Eren. “The Victorian Government will keep bringing the biggest events to our state because these events are good for our economy, good for our tourism industry and good for local jobs.”