This Is What WWE’s Bianca Belair Would Look Like in Fortnite

Fortnite recently debuted its much-anticipated Chapter 3 content, bringing in new locations, new characters, and all sorts of new things to find and collect. It also brought major new characters into the game like Spider-Man and Marcus Fenix, continuing the game’s impressive implementation of popular franchises. It is kind of stunning then that one of the biggest entertainment franchises around has yet to make its way into the game, and that would be WWE, especially since so many of its stars would fit with the sheer fun of the game. That would certainly include Bianca Belair, and NandKAnimations decided to show what the superstar would look like if she were featured in the game.

NandKAnimations revealed a work in progress version of their Fortnite Bianca Belair art, and she looks amazing. Belair is their favorite wrestler and that shines through, as the gear, the long braid, and the attitude are pretty accurate, and now all I want is for this to actually happen at some point.

#Fortnite #FortniteArt #Blender3d #WWE

It's Bianca Belair💋: The EST of WWE and my fave wrestler as of rn.

I thought the model was coming along pretty well so I decided to share this quick WIP with y'all.✨ pic.twitter.com/XFlITf4cPd — ✨NandKAnimations✨ (@NandKAnimations) December 12, 2021

Belair appreciated it too, retweeting the post, and you can check it out in the post above.

They went on to say they have had the model since September, and we can’t wait to see the final version. Also, seriously, Fortnite, let’s make this happen ASAP, please. WWE would be a perfect fit for a Battle Pass, and then you could unlock or purchase different gear once they were unlocked. Throw in their signature move somehow and their entrance taunts as emotes and it’s a win across the board.

Okay, so if we’re talking dream WWE Fortnite first wave, I’m going with Belair, Macho Man (c’mon, he was born for Fortnite), Sasha Banks, Kofi Kingston, and John Cena. Think that group would rule, though there are plenty of other superstars I would want in there as well. Also, if Cena doesn’t have the power of invisibility there is just something missing, right?

Would you want to see WWE superstars in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!