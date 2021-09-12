Tito Ortiz Is Getting Clowned on After First Round Knockout From Anderson Silva

Tonight’s Triller Fight Club included two matches on the card with legendary figures returning to the ring, and those two matches included Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz. Many were curious as to who would win between Ortiz and Silva, and those who watched the match didn’t have to wait long, as we got an answer before the first round was even over. As the match started, Ortiz looked ready and fully charged, throwing lots of punches, but things changed quickly, and all it took was one big punch from Silva to claim the victory, and reactions are flying in.

If you watched the match, you could see that while Ortiz was throwing a flurry of punches, many of them weren’t actually connecting with Silva. They were in front of, above, or below, but he wasn’t actually hitting Silva that much. When Silva connected however, he hit paydirt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anderson Silva just knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round! 🥊https://t.co/ILLA1vDzjc — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 12, 2021

After an exchange where Ortiz is throwing punches at Silva in the corner and keeping him pinned, Silva throws a huge right that connects on the side of Ortiz’s head. That clearly rang Ortiz’s bell, as Silva threw another punch only for the referee to stop him as Ortiz went falling hard to the ground.

The match was called with 28 seconds left in the round, and you can see the final blow in the post above. You can check out the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.

Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

LMAO

LMAO pic.twitter.com/0JP3X4OYGC — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 12, 2021

Over

Counter right by Silva, Tito Ortiz is down. This fight is over. LOL! — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) September 12, 2021

Second Career

Anderson Silva’s having a second career resurgence in boxing and it’s pretty awesome to see.



JCCJ

Tito Ortiz

Roy Jones Jr?!#TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/vPadNXSKVq — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) September 12, 2021

Jake Paul Called

https://twitter.com/thatguyjme/status/1436864557708886016?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Underwater

Tito Ortiz was throwing punches like he was under water I’m crying — Bee 🐝 🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) September 12, 2021

Colding

Anderson Silva completely stoic in the corner after colding Tito Ortiz. pic.twitter.com/a5THupZstG — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) September 12, 2021

Rope-A-Doped

Tito Ortiz just got rope-a-doped and KO'd in 1 minute. Went down faster than his political career. #HolyfieldBelfort — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) September 12, 2021

LOL

Glorious Day

https://twitter.com/SamPixelsMMA/status/1436864123996884994?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Anyone