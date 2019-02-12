TJP Says Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins Should Main Event WrestleMania

TJP was a guest on the latest Wrassle Rap podcast, and had a controversial take regarding the main event of WrestleMania 35.

The former Cruiserweight Champion argued that, instead of the Raw Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and (likely) Becky Lynch, the Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins should close the show.

“Personally I wanna see Brock-Seth,” he said, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. “It’s nothing against Becky and Ronda because I think they’re gonna have an amazing match.”

He explained his reasoning by saying he feels Brock is consistently having great matches, and that seeing “The Beast” finally get beat was a story the fans were locked in to.

“We live in a world of narratives,” he said. “We look at wrestling in a way to rate it because that’s how we look at life. We look at everything like ‘How can I rate this? How can I have an opinion on this? But first let me see what everybody else’s opinions are so I can say the same thing and get the same clicks. I don’t think about rating a Brock match. You think about Brock and it’s like how many people want Brock to lose?”

Upon seeing the news of TJP’s comments, numerous wrestling fans on Twitter had an overwhelming negative reaction towards.

“This is why no one likes TJP,” one fan wrote.

“TJP will say anything for attention,” wrote another.

Lesnar has been in two of the last four WrestleMania main events, the most recent of which came at WrestleMania 34 against Roman Reigns and was overwhelming booed by the fans in attendance. Meanwhile a Rousey vs. Lynch vs. Flair match would be the first women’s main event match in WrestleMania history, and would be a major step forward for women’s wrestling.

The story surrounding the Raw Women’s Championship took a turn on Raw this week when Vince McMahon suspended Lynch for 60 days for her slapping both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H (even though they had both forgiven her). He then announced Flair would take her place in the match against Rousey, much to the outrage of fans in attendance and watching along at home.

Both Lynch and Rousey voiced their outrage over McMahon’s decision on social media.

“Complete and utter bulls—,” Lynch tweeted.

“This isn’t what’s best for business,” Rousey wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “This isn’t what’s in demand. I have no idea what the hell this is. Vince McMahon doesn’t even believe in his own girl (Charlotte Flair) — If he didn’t make us the main event of #SurvivorSeries he’s sure as hell not making us the main event of #WrestleMania. The #WomensEvolution was robbed tonight.”

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.