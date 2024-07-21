TNA Slammiversary: Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards Retain Knockouts Tag Titles

In front of a sold-out crowd in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, TNA held their huge summer event, Slammiversary, headlined by a six-man elimination match for the TNA World Championship as well as Jordynne Grace defending the Knockouts Championship against Ash By Elegance. Before any of that could take place, though, the Countdown to Slammiversary show which took place ahead of the main show had three matches including a Knockouts Tag Team Championship defense from Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards. Slamovich and Edwards went up against former Knockouts Tag Champions Spitfire (Jody Threat and Dani Luna).

Threat and Luna came out strong trying to put the champions away early though that didn’t work as Slamovich was able to break the pinfall before the three count could finish. Edwards went for the rake of the eyes with Slamovich hitting the Snow Plow on Threat to no avail. Slamovich and Edwards opted to play dirty, grabbing the belts to use them as a weapon in the match. As one was confiscated, the other was placed in the corner for Slamovich to use when she caught Threat with a drop toehold, grabbing her for a doomsday bulldog for the win.

Although this is The Malisha’s first reign together, Slamovich is a former two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion with Killer Kelly. She has been rising up the ranks of the Knockouts division the last two years, as has Edwards. They have been champions since Under Siege in May where they defeated Spitfire to win their first titles together. They also defended them against The Hex at the Against All Odds pay-per-view.

TNA Slammiversary certainly looks to make a statement as they cement themselves into this new era. Grace teased huge surprises to come during the event, and we already know that there will be some WWE NXT integration with No Quarter Catch Crew going up against a united front in the Rascalz. Not only that, Anthem Sports is looking to get TNA a major revenue increase so a sold-out crowd of 4,000 people will certainly help in that endeavor.

