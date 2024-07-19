WWE’s Wes Lee Returns to TNA, Lays Out Challenge for Slammiversary

Once again WWE has crossed over to TNA on tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT! reuniting a popular stable in TNA for the first time in four years. The Rascalz — Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel and WWE NXT’s Wes Lee — ascended to the treehouse where they reminisced and Lee hinted at the group taking on WWE’s No Quarter Catch Crew at TNA Slammiversary. The tease comes after Charlie Dempsey interfered with their match, setting up a one-on-one encounter between him and Wentz. The groups have been feuding ever since.

The action has trickled over to WWE programming as well, as The Rascalz recently reunited on NXT. Fans in attendance were elated to see the group together again, chanting “welcome back.” Their heartwarming NXT appearance was followed up with another and there they had their first match back as a trio since Wentz was let go from WWE back in 2022. On this week’s episode of NXT, they defeated Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang).

Wentz and Miguel recently opened up about TNA’s working relationship with WWE which has only really formed over the last seven months or so. It has shown to be extremely prosperous for TNA who are putting on a sold-out show in Montreal, Quebec, Canada this weekend, Slammiversary. It’s the largest house that the company has had in several years.

“I think it’s great [TNA and WWE’s partnership]. You know, it only helps the business,” Wentz said on Busted Open Radio. “If you look at the numbers on social media and you look at the popularity, just on our two stunts on ‘NXT,’ I got a lot of followers, TNA got a lot of followers, we’re selling out pay-per-views. The vibe is just like, ‘Bring it.’ We’ve got new people to work, gets a new place to work, gives a different perspective to wrestlers, maybe some people haven’t gotten before.”

Miguel added, “Yeah, 100%. I think there used to be this idea where TNA is where WWE stars go when they’re done. Now, this is starting to show people that now TNA can be a place where … we can now go other places too. This isn’t the place where your career goes to die. This is where your career can be born” (h/t: Wrestling Inc.).

TNA Slammiversary 2024 Card



TNA World Championship Six-Way Elimination Match : Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry

: Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry TNA Knockouts World Championship : Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash by Elegance (w/ George Iceman)

: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash by Elegance (w/ George Iceman) TNA X Division Championship : Mustafa Ali (c) (w/ Campaign Singh) vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey (w/ Trent Seven)

: Mustafa Ali (c) (w/ Campaign Singh) vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey (w/ Trent Seven) TNA Digital Media and International Heavyweight Championships : A.J. Francis (c) (w/ Rich Swann) vs. PCO

: A.J. Francis (c) (w/ Rich Swann) vs. PCO TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships : Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards (c) vs. Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)

: Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards (c) vs. Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel) vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights & Myles Borne)

Countdown to Slammiversary Four-Way Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Faby Apache vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside

