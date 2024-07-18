Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace Teases “Even Bigger” Surprises at TNA Slammiversary

TNA‘s biggest event of the summer, TNA Slammiversary, is headed to Montreal, Quebec, Canada this weekend where nearly all of the championships are on the line. The sold-out event is headlined by Jordynne Grace who will put the Knockouts title on the line against Ash By Elegance (formerly WWE’s Dana Brooke) for the first time, which has been brewing since Ash’s debut in January. Additionally, the TNA World Title will be on the line in a six-man elimination match where Moose looks to retain the title against Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander and Steve Maclin.

“Even Bigger” Surprises Headed to TNA Slammiversary

The event is set to be historic for TNA who is performing in front of a sold-out crowd of 4000 people, the largest crowd in several years, including when Anthem Sports initially took over. This is likely in part due to their successful partnership with WWE which has seen several NXT crossovers at this point as well as some of TNA’s biggest stars “crossing the line” to NXT. This is TNA’s first time in Montreal since a house show in 2011. There will also be a set of tapings following the pay-per-view the very next night with Maclin, Jake Something, Ali, Nemeth, Moose, PCO, Slamovich and Jody Threat all advertised.

Grace spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of the big wrestling weekend, teasing “even bigger” surprises than fans realize. “The surprises are going to be even bigger than people realize,” Grace teased. “TNA and NXT do surprises better than any other promotion. I don’t think anyone can argue that. If you’re tired of accidentally reading spoilers, watch Slammiversary. Our goal is to make fans fall back in love with wrestling.”

In January the company officially returned to its TNA roots with a rebrand which set the tone for this new era and it had seen pretty moderate success up until the point of their partnership with WWE. Anthem Sports exec Rob Kligman recently revealed that TNA is in the process of working on a huge revenue increase with a new distribution deal, though he didn’t go into further details.

TNA Slammiversary 2024 Card

TNA Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash By Elegance



Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash By Elegance TNA World Championship Six-Man Eliminator: Moose (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander vs. Joe Hendry



Moose (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander vs. Joe Hendry X Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey



Mustafa Ali (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards (c) vs. Spitfire



Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards (c) vs. Spitfire Digital Media/International Heavyweight Championships: AJ Francis (c) vs. PCO

TNA Slammiversary goes down Saturday, July 20th live on pay-per-view. It can be purchased via TNA’s subscription service TNA+ as well as TrillerTV. Stay tuned to Comicbook for news and updates on TNA.