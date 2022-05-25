Tony Khan Addresses AEW's Status Following the WarnerMedia/Discovery Merger

✖

WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery Inc. officially took place on April 8, combining the two companies into Warner Bros. Discovery. The merger, along with the departure of Brett Weitz — the former general manager of TNT, TBS and truTV who played a major role in expanding AEW's presence on both TNT and TBS — left fans wondering if this put All Elite Wrestling in a precarious position for its next TV deal and its future with the company. AEW president Tony Khan was asked about the situation while on the Sports Media Podcast this week.

Khan explained to Richard Deitsch that the show will be hosting executives from Warner Bros. Discovery at next week's AEW Dynamite taping in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California. This will mark the first California event the young promotion has ever run.

"We're at The Forum (in Los Angeles) next week [June 1] and I'm really honored and it's a great privilege for us because a lot of the top executives from Warner Brothers/Discovery are going to be at The Forum," Khan said (h/t Fightful). "We have a sold out show, a ton of fans coming. We've opened up more seats. It's one of our biggest crowds in one of the biggest sports markets in the world and some of the greatest wrestling fans. It means a lot personally for me to be in The Forum to begin with, but I can't tell you what it means that a lot of top executives from Warner Brothers Discovery are not only coming to the show, but they're throwing a great event for us afterward in The Forum. Just to have their presence to begin with, it means so much they would come to the show, but also a lot of the top executives in the Warner Brothers Discovery family are going to have an event with us with a lot of people in AEW. We're going to hang out and that means the world to us, getting to know each other better. They've been so supportive and great coming in. It means so much to us to be working with the largest producer of content now after this great merger and running such an efficient ship. To be a part of it, putting up numbers, working hard, showing up every week."

AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, takes place this Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The show is headlined by Hangman Page vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship.