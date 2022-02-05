Tony Khan Sets Major Forbidden Door Appearance at AEW Dynamite, Teases Former WWE Star Possible

Tonight’s AEW Rampage features several stellar matches featuring stars like Adam Cole, Thunder Rosa, Mercedes Martinez, Jay Lethal, Sammy Guevara, and more, but Tony Khan has more stars up his sleeve it would seem. During tonight’s Rampage, it was announced that Khan would make a major announcement during next week’s AEW Dynamite, and Khan elaborated on the announcement on Twitter later in the night, saying that it would feature a big wrestling star walking through the Forbidden Door. As you can imagine, that got people talking and throwing out names, and Khan only added fuel to that fire when he elaborated that it could very well include someone who was last in WWE without actually spelling it out.

Khan first talked about the Forbidden Door aspect on Twitter, writing “As referenced on #AEWRampage, I have a surprise: on #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork a top wrestler will walk through the Forbidden Door this Wednesday and debut in @AEW. More info to come. Thank you to everyone who joined us for a great Rampage tonight! See you Wednesday on TBS!”

https://twitter.com/TonyKhan/status/1489816735943475200

Names like Kazuchika Okada and Keith Lee were the most popular names in comments on the post, but some were ruling out Lee and other former WWE stars since they wouldn’t necessarily be coming through a forbidden door, as they were no longer with WWE. Khan cleared that up though, and it seems the person could very well fit into that category regardless of where they last were.

Khan wrote “The Forbidden Door can be opened for anyone from any wrestling promotion in the world, whether or not it’s a company @AEW is on good terms with, even if it’s someone from a company that’s open for business. They’re also welcome to slam the door in the face of their prior company.”

https://twitter.com/TonyKhan/status/1489819394205270018

That last line sure does indicate it could be a former WWE star, and since quite a few former WWE stars had their non-competes expire as of this week, there are plenty of people we could see show up.

Serena Deeb did recently indicate there had been a few additions to the Women’s Division, so perhaps it is one of them. We’ll have to wait and see.

Who do you want to see walk through the Forbidden Door?