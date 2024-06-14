Top Female WWE Superstar Says She Sent "Feeler Text" to TNA Management

WWE has opened up the "forbidden door" several times over the last year to work with various promotions around the world. Jordynne Grace has now made several appearances in WWE and by all accounts it seems like the relationship between WWE and TNA is becoming stronger. Reports allege further collaboration between the two companies following NXT Battleground, with an expected NXT presence in TNA. Several storyline threads were woven that make it appear that's likely the case, and several WWE superstars have mentioned they'd like to be part of it.

One of those names is former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green. After her initial WWE release in 2017, she, like several others, worked to build a name for themselves around the world before she was called back. One of those places was in TNA (then Impact) where she became a Knockouts Tag Team Champion with Deonna Purrazzo, now signed to AEW. She also briefly held the Knockouts World Championship back in 2017.

(Photo: WWE)

WWE's Chelsea Green Wants To Return To TNA

"Definitely Jordynne [Grace] because I want another run at that Knockouts Title," Green told Cultaholic. "I held it a few years back. Wanna hold it again. I may or may not have sent a little feeler text to one Tommy Dreamer to say that Little Miss P and I, my Scottish thistle, would be happy to wrestle for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles."

"I always love to take on my little demon Rosemary, but I also wouldn't mind seeing my husband Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander take on me and -- I'm not sure yet. I'm not sure what man. I find them all very annoying, and smelly and sweaty. Maybe Drew [McIntyre], maybe Bobby Lashley."

Both McIntyre and Lashley were big names in TNA prior to returning to WWE in 2017 and 2018, respectively. McIntyre is currently back on top of the professional wrestling mountain, having re-signed with WWE in May, he will face Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle. Taking place in Scotland, McIntyre walks into the match a hometown hero, even recognized by the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame as this year's inductee. While Green is in Scotland, she's not scheduled to appear at Clash. However, her teammate and Scottish wrestler Piper Niven will take on Bayley for the Women's Championship, so it's likely she will at least be there to cheer her on.