Tommy Dreamer Denies Report He's the New Head of TNA Creative

Following Scott D'Amore's departure from TNA last week, the news has sent a rippling effect through the entire company. Members of the TNA locker room penned a letter to Anthem Sports, expressing their gratitude to Anthem Sports for keeping TNA alive while also making it clear that firing D'Amore was a mistake.

On Friday, Dave Meltzer talked about TNA and how they will operate moving forward on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noting one big change is Tommy Dreamer stepping into the shoes as head of creative. However, Dreamer was quick to dispute the report on Busted Open Radio this morning. "Everything is staying in tact how it was before with myself, Robert Evans, and Delirious from Ring of Honor. So there are no changes and purposefully made sure that that was a thing so whoever reported about my stuff in my life, thank you, but as someone who's been doing the same stuff for the entire time I've been there, nothing has changed."

Fightful Select followed up shortly after with a report of their own that confirms what Dreamer discussed on Busted Open. They reached out to sources within TNA and came to the conclusion that creative in TNA will not change however they will be supported by Gail Kim and Anthem Sports & Entertainment senior producer Jorge Barbosa. The former general manager of Fight Network Ariel Shnerer will oversee all content and work closely with the newly appointed TNA President Anthony Cicione on talent and creative decisions. D'Amore worked behind the scenes as head of creative of IMPACT/TNA for quite a few years before his appointment to President.

With the new era of TNA in full swing following the Hard to Kill event in January where a few big names signed contracts with the company, including Nic Nemeth and Ash By Elegance, otherwise known as former WWE Superstars Dolph Ziggler and Dana Brooke, respectively. TNA hosts its next event, No Surrender, on February 23 at the Alario Center in New Orleans. It's headlined by several high-profile matchups, including TNA World Champion Moose vs. Alex Shelley, the TNA World Tag Team Champions ABC vs. Grizzled Young Vets, the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Decay vs. MK Ultra, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw, and X-Divison Champion Chris Sabin vs. Mustafa Ali.

What are your thoughts on TNA's rebrand so far? Let us know in the comments!