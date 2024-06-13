WWE's Drew McIntyre Inducted Into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame: Watch

Ahead of WWE's Clash at the Castle PLE in Scotland this weekend, Scottish WWE superstar Drew McIntyre is taking in all of the sights with WWE finally hosting a PLE in the country. There are several other names in WWE that are from the region and will compete at Clash, including Piper Niven, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. McIntyre will look to etch his name in WWE history once again by re-claiming the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest, but before he does that, his name is being written in Scottish wrestling history with the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame.

McIntyre is this year's inductee into the Hall of Fame which was introduced back in 2015. Previous inductees include George Kidd, Andy Robin, Frank Cullen, Bill Ross, Drew McDonald, Chic Purvey, Jim McKenzie, Ian Campbell and Rusty Blair. McIntyre got his start in professional wrestling back in 2002 on the Scottish independent scene as Drew Galloway. A few year later he'd catch the attention of FCW which would be his eventual gateway into his first WWE run. Unfortunately, he was released from his contract in 2014 but would spend the next few years building himself back up and WWE would call back once again. He's been with the company ever since and is currently sitting at the top of the WWE Raw men's division as a monster heel. McIntyre re-signed with WWE following WrestleMania 40.

Thanks to the @LordProvostGCC for attending and witnessing the induction of Drew into the Hall of Fame. The hospitality of the city of Glasgow has been amazing and it was a proud moment for the country. Drew is a major WWE Superstar, but also a national treasure. #glasgow #wwe https://t.co/hAlAim7dYQ — Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame for Scotland® (@pwhofscotland) June 13, 2024

In his speech which you can view in full below, McIntyre is accompanied by Niven as he shares his thoughts about the whole experience being back home. He calls it "surreal" and "incredible" to be inducted as the first active member of the Hall of Fame.

"Just touched down yesterday back in Scotland. I've been gone for 17 years; whenever I go home it's mostly on a work trip, you know, wrestling on a show. These past 17 years have really flown by quick and I really really miss it back home," McIntyre said in his speech. "I'm very proud of everything I've achieved in my career but I'm even more proud to be Scottish and if anyone's seen my entrance in WWE I wear the kilt, always flying the flag. It was important to be announced from Ayr, Scotland because everyone's heard of Glasgow [nobody's] heard of Ayr. For time to go by that quick and suddenly I'm being inducted into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame as the first-ever active wrestler on the same weekend that WWE are having their first ever Premium Live Event broadcast to the entire world is absolutely incredible, it's so surreal."

It is a huge honor to be inducted into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



I am so incredibly proud to be from Scotland, from Ayrshire. To be inducted at Ibrox as well doesn’t feel real 🤯#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/mrxewNr0Hx — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 13, 2024

McIntyre looks to capture his fifth singles title in WWE against Priest who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 night two. WWE Clash at the Castle goes down this Saturday, June 15th at 2 p.m. ET, streaming live on Peacock and the WWE Network everywhere else.

